Dermot O'Leary says judges' kids make X Factor studio 'like a creche'

20th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The presenter has said there is a more a family-friendly feel to the show.

An Evening with Dermot O'Leary

X Factor presenter Dermot O’Leary has said the children of the show judges make the green room feel like a “creche”.

The long-standing face of the ITV programme has said things have changed behind the scenes of the talent show.

Speaking on This Morning, he told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that the show has more of a “family” atmosphere compared to earlier series.

Judges Simon Cowell, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Robbie Williams all have children.

X Factor 2018
X Factor judges Robbie, Ayda, Simon and Louis during the audition stage for the ITV1 talent show (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames TV)

O’Leary said: “The lovely thing as well, kids turn up at the studio.

“So it feels like it’s a creche. The green room once was quite sort of, in years gone by, adult. And actually now it feels like you’re walking into a creche.

“It’s marvellous because everyone’s kids are there, which is lovely. Actually, we’ve got a real lovely family feel.”

O’Leary added that he is impressed with the line-up of judges on the current show, and he believes that the girls have a good chance of winning The X Factor this year.

X Factor continues on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Tributes paid to woman who died after caravan blown off cliff during Storm Ali

Met Éireann issue NEW weather warning for THESE seven counties today
Met Éireann issue NEW weather warning for THESE seven counties today

[PIC] Holly Willoughby's dress today costs a WHOPPING amount - and no one's even into it
[PIC] Holly Willoughby's dress today costs a WHOPPING amount - and no one's even into it

Paul O'Grady threatens homophobic taunts at husband on flight

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Heartbreaking news as Irish designer Orla Kiely closes online and Kildare Village store

Heartbreaking news as Irish designer Orla Kiely closes online and Kildare Village store
Ireland warned about ANOTHER storm that's heading our way VERY soon

Ireland warned about ANOTHER storm that's heading our way VERY soon
It's OFFICIAL: Met Éireann puts weather warning in place as Storm Bronagh is named

It's OFFICIAL: Met Éireann puts weather warning in place as Storm Bronagh is named

Chris Evans' wife gives birth to twins named Ping and Pong

Chris Evans' wife gives birth to twins named Ping and Pong
Chris Evans' wife gives birth to twins named Ping and Pong

Tributes paid to woman who died after caravan blown off cliff during Storm Ali