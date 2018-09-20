Robert Peston gets Twitter emoji makeover for new midweek programme

The political magazine show will air on Twitter and online ahead of its ITV broadcast.

Robert Peston’s newly-rescheduled current affairs programme will air from next week, and will be accompanied by its own emoji on Twitter.

The emoji, a cartoon of the presenter’s face, will be triggered when people use #Peston on the social media site.

The programme, which was previously confirmed to be moving from its Sunday morning slot to a midweek evening position with a new name of Peston, will debut on Wednesday September 26.

Robert Peston will have his own Twitter emoji when his new midweek programme Peston airs from September 26 on ITV (ITV handout)

The political magazine show, then called Peston On Sunday, previously broadcast at 10am on Sundays and was repeated after News At Ten the same day.

The hour-long episode will be broadcast live on Twitter and on the ITV News website as it is recorded from 8pm, before airing on ITV at 10.40pm.

Peston will be joined by The Guardian’s political editor Anushka Asthana for the programme, which ITV said will “provide viewers with a fresh, intelligent and lively perspective on the big matters of the day”.

Peston, political editor at ITV News, said: “Britain is on the verge of making history. The stakes could not be higher, but so too are the uncertainties.

“What kind of Brexit will we have? Is Brexit certain? Can the divisions in the Conservative and Labour Parties be healed or will one or both parties split? How long will Theresa May remain as PM? How many Labour MPs will be thrown out by disgruntled members? Perhaps most important of all, can hope be restored that the UK will become a richer, fairer, less divided country?

Phew. Dress rehearsal done pic.twitter.com/Uf3vnRTM6p — Robert Peston (@Peston) September 19, 2018

“Rarely has there been such a need to hold our political leaders and our elected representatives to account. Which is why I am so excited by the launch on Wednesdays of Peston, which will continue the tradition of Peston On Sunday with agenda-setting interviews, a digital conversation with the audience, cutting-edge graphical analysis, informality and fun.”

He added that the move from Sundays to Wednesdays was due to the Sunday evening repeat of his show being “watched by twice as many people as the morning live show”.

“I could not be more pleased to be broadcasting after News At Ten on arguably the most important political day of the week,” he said.

