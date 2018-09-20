Cary Joji Fukunaga to make history as first American James Bond director

The US director was announced almost a month after Danny Boyle quit the project.

Cary Joji Fukunaga will direct the next James Bond film, and will become the first ever American to helm an official Bond release.

Fukunaga will replace Danny Boyle, who stepped down from the 25th Bond film in August over “creative differences”.

The film, referred to as Bond 25, will also be released at the later date of February 14 2020. It was originally slated to be released on October 25 2019.

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that #Bond25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on 4 March 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of 14 February 2020. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Oyzt826sXd — James Bond (@007) September 20, 2018

A tweet from the film franchise’s official Twitter read: “Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that #Bond25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on 4 March 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of 14 February 2020.

“’We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure,’ said Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.”

“We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure," said Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. (2/2) — James Bond (@007) September 20, 2018

Fukunaga won an Emmy Award in 2014 for directing the first series of crime drama True Detective, as well as a TV Bafta for the programme.

His big-screen efforts include 2015 war drama Beasts Of No Nation, on which he served as writer, director, producer and cinematographer, as well as 2011’s Jane Eyre and 2009’s Sin Nombre.

Fukunaga, 41, will be the first ever American director to helm a Bond film.

Previous Bond directors have largely been British, including Sam Mendes, Lewis Gilbert and John Glen, while others have been German or from New Zealand.

Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire director Boyle stepped down from the as-yet-untitled Bond film a month ago.

The next movie is widely expected to be Daniel Craig’s last in the role (John Stilwell/PA)

When Boyle’s involvement was announced in May, EON Productions said production on the new film would begin in December at Pinewood Studios, Buckinghamshire.

It will be current star Daniel Craig’s fifth outing as 007.

The film is expected to be Craig’s last time playing the spy, having previously starred in Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

He previously stated that he would rather “slash my wrists” than return to the role, but later said that he made the remarks two days after he had finished shooting Spectre, and was exhausted.

© Press Association 2018