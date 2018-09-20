Ed Sheeran to headline festival dubbed Europe's answer to Glastonbury

20th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The Shape Of You singer will top the bill at next year's Sziget event in Hungary.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will headline Hungary’s Sziget festival next year, an event which has been described as Europe’s answer to Glastonbury.

This year over 565,000 people attended the world’s fifth biggest music festival, which is held on the 108-hectare Obuda Island on the Danube in northern Budapest.

Over 1,000 artists played the seven-day festival this year including US rapper Kendrick Lamar, cartoon group Gorillaz and Sheffield rock band Arctic Monkeys.

Sheeran is the first top act to be announced for next year’s Sziget, the name of which is the Hungarian word for island.

Sheeran, whose third studio album Divide was 2017’s biggest-selling record, recently spoke out against cuts to music education in state schools, saying he benefited from the tuition he received as a secondary school student in Suffolk.

The next Sziget festival will be held between August 7-13 2019.

