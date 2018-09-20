Chris Evans' wife gives birth to twins named Ping and Pong

Chris Evans’ wife has given birth to twins, a girl and a boy named Ping and Pong.

The news was read out live on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Thursday, which was guest hosted by Sara Cox.

On Wednesday’s show, Evans had called his wife, Natasha Shishmanian, to check up on her ahead of her labour being induced later that day, and the twins were born hours later.

Chris Evans has welcomed twins with his wife (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The statement, read out on air, said: “Ping and Pong arrived safe and well last night. Ping popped her head out at 22.10, Pong popped his head out 12 minutes later at 22 minutes past 10. Both healthy, both strong, happy and blessed, as was mum throughout.

“Infinite thanks to the amazing team at Frimley Park Hospital, amazing people, amazing professionals, helping dreams come true. Thank you.”

At the beginning of the show, Cox joked she was the new host.

Cox is rumoured to be in the running to replace Evans, who is leaving the flagship programme to return to Virgin Radio, though Zoe Ball has reportedly been offered the job.

As she introduced the programme in Evans’ absence on Thursday, she said: “Well here we are then, welcome along to the show. My name is Sara Cox, we never thought we would get here, this is your brand new Radio 2 Breakfast show and I just want to say I am so thrilled. I would like to thank my mum for her support…”

She then broke off and could be heard speaking to someone in the background, saying: “Just one day? Oh.” The show then cut to music.

Evans and Shishmanian married in 2007. As well as the twins, they also have sons Noah, nine, and six-year-old Eli.

