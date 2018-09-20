Avril Lavigne releases first song in five years following Lyme disease battle

20th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The track is titled Head Above Water.

Brit Awards 2011 - Arrivals - London

Avril Lavigne has released her first song in five years following a battle with Lyme disease.

The Canadian singer, 33, released Head Above Water on Wednesday, which details her struggle with the debilitating illness.

The song contains the lyrics: “God keep my head above water, I lose my breath at the bottom, Come rescue me, I’ll be waiting, I’m too young to fall asleep.”

Lavigne had previously revealed the song was written on a bed “during one of the scariest moments of my life. I had accepted death and could feel my body shutting down”.

Earlier this month, Lavigne posted an emotional open letter on her website detailing her battle with Lyme disease, which has a range of symptoms and can leave the victim exhausted.

Lavigne said she has endured the “worst years of my life” and has been through “both physical and emotional battles”.

She added: “I felt like I was drowning. Like I was going under water and I just needed to come up for air. Like I was in a river being pulled in a current. Unable to breathe.”

Lavigne’s debut album, Let Go, propelled her to international fame in 2002, and she has since sold more than 40 million records worldwide.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Paul O'Grady threatens homophobic taunts at husband on flight

Heartbreaking news as Irish designer Orla Kiely closes online and Kildare Village store
Heartbreaking news as Irish designer Orla Kiely closes online and Kildare Village store

WARNING: Met Éireann issue WORRYING weather update as Storm Ali rips through the nation
WARNING: Met Éireann issue WORRYING weather update as Storm Ali rips through the nation

UPDATE: Met Éireann have now UPGRADED weather warning as Storm Ali approaches

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

BREAKING: Ploughing Championships CANCELLED today due to Storm Ali

BREAKING: Ploughing Championships CANCELLED today due to Storm Ali
[PIC] Food safety chiefs issue URGENT recall on product batch over salmonella fears

[PIC] Food safety chiefs issue URGENT recall on product batch over salmonella fears
Ireland warned about ANOTHER storm that's heading our way VERY soon

Ireland warned about ANOTHER storm that's heading our way VERY soon
Tributes paid to woman who died after caravan blown off cliff during Storm Ali

Tributes paid to woman who died after caravan blown off cliff during Storm Ali
Tributes paid to woman who died after caravan blown off cliff during Storm Ali

Paul O'Grady threatens homophobic taunts at husband on flight