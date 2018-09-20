Sarah Michelle Gellar shares birthday tribute to her daughter

20th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The actress found fame starring in Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

The Air I Breathe premiere - Los Angeles

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a birthday tribute to her daughter.

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer star, 41, posted a throwback picture of nine-year-old Charlotte and said she makes her “want to be a better person every day”.

The picture showed Charlotte, who is Gellar’s oldest child with her actor husband Freddie Prinze Jr, as a baby being held by her mother.

It was captioned: “Nine years ago today, Charlotte Grace Prinze entered this world, and my life was forever changed.

“You make me want to be a better person every day. I am continuously inspired by your kindness and your love. If I had to choose between loving you and breathing, I would use my last breath to tell you how much I love you.

“Happy Birthday Charlotte.”

Gellar and Prinze Jr also share a six-year-old son, Rocky James, and celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary earlier this month.

In July it was revealed Buffy The Vampire Slayer, which originally ran from 1997 to 2003, was being rebooted.

The supernatural TV drama will likely feature a new slayer, with reports stating a black actress was likely to play the title role.

© Press Association 2018

