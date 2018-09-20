NBA player LeBron James to star in Space Jam 2

It is a sequel to the 1996 original.

Basketball star LeBron James is set to appear in Space Jam 2.

James’ production company, SpringHill Entertainment, shared a picture on Instagram revealing details of the film, a sequel to the 1996 original which starred revered NBA player Michael Jordan alongside Looney Tunes characters.

The image shows a locker room and reveals Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler will produce the film while Terence Nance is on directing duties.

James, 33, is listed as a “small forward”, with Bugs Bunny co-starring as a “point guard”.

No further details were released though James told the Hollywood Reporter he “loved” Coogler’s vision for Black Panther, which he directed.

He said: “The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie. It’s so much bigger.

“I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

The LA Lakers player added there were no black superheroes when he was growing up, adding: “So for Ryan to be able to bring that to kids, it’s amazing.”

The original Space Jam features an alternate version of what happened after Jordan retired in 1993, in which he helps Bugs Bunny and other characters beat a team of aliens in a basketball match.

