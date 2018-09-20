British teenager Courtney Hadwin eliminated from America's Got Talent final

She had been among the favourites to win.

Courtney Hadwin has been eliminated from the America’s Got Talent final.

The British schoolgirl, 14, had been among the favourites to win the one million dollar (£760,785) prize money but failed to make the top five during Wednesday’s final.

Host Tyra Banks told Courtney she had “made it” by making it to the top 10 of the TV talent show.

Courtney Hadwin failed to win America’s Got Talent (Vivian Zink/NBC/PA)

Courtney, from the village of Hesleden, County Durham, had earlier performed a duet with English band The Struts. They joined together for a cover of Piece Of My Heart, a song made famous by American singer Janis Joplin.

She had reached the final through a string of impressive performances and during the first leg on Tuesday was described as a “superstar in the making” by judge Howie Mandel.

Following her cover of Tina Turner’s River Deep – Mountain High, he told her: “Amazing. Your letters were on fire. You are on fire. You are amazing, you are a superstar. I love everything about you, I love your look, I love your style, I love your voice.

You have blossomed into the ultimate rockstar, @courtneyhadwin. You’re going to take the world by storm and we’ll have front row seats. You have no reason to be nervous anymore. #AGTFinale — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 20, 2018

“I love your performance. I think the world does too, we are watching a superstar in the making right here on America’s Got Talent.”

Courtney’s first appearance on America’s Got Talent went viral and she has since impressed with covers of classic songs including Steppenwolf’s 1969 hit Born To Be Wild, Otis Redding’s Hard To Handle and James Brown’s Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag.

The British teenager previously took part in The Voice Kids UK, and is able to compete in America’s Got Talent as the competition is open to anyone with a visitor visa to the US.

