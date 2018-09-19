Bodyguard's Richard Madden shares character selfies ahead of finale

The actor plays protection officer David Budd in the hit show.

Richard Madden has shared a series of fun pictures of himself as his Bodyguard character David Budd.

The actor posted the selfies on Instagram on Wednesday, ahead of Sunday night’s finale of the BBC political thriller.

“If David Budd did selfies collection…” he captioned the shots.

“#Bodyguard @bbcone Finale this Sunday 9pm!!”

One shows the actor bloodied and bruised with a cigarette between his lips, while another shows him in a smart suit as the police protection officer.

Another image shows Madden with co-star Keeley Hawes as Home Secretary Julia Montague, who apparently died in a bomb blast earlier in the series.

A teaser trailer for Sunday’s finale has hinted that Budd, who was Montague’s secret lover before her death, will be arrested over the assassination.

The series, penned by Jed Mercurio, has been a huge hit with viewers. Its penultimate episode on BBC One was watched by eight million people.

The finale of Bodyguard airs on September 23.

