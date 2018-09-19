Downton Abbey film release date announced

19th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The film will star the original principal cast of the ITV drama.

Downton Abbey series 6 cast

The Downton Abbey film will be unveiled in September 2019, it has been announced.

Focus Features said the big screen version of the ITV period drama will open internationally on September 13 next year.

It will be unveiled on September 20 in North America.

Focus chairman Peter Kujawski said: “Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter.

“We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen next September.”   

The period TV drama ended with a Christmas special in 2015 after six series.

The film will star the original principal cast – including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Penelope Wilton and Dame Maggie Smith.

New cast members include Imelda Staunton and Geraldine James.  

The show’s creator, Julian Fellowes, has written the film’s screenplay, and he will also be co-producer.

The Downton Abbey movie is produced by Carnival Films, and will be released by Focus Features and Universal Pictures International. 

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ireland warned about ANOTHER storm that's heading our way VERY soon

WARNING: Met Éireann issue WORRYING weather update as Storm Ali rips through the nation
WARNING: Met Éireann issue WORRYING weather update as Storm Ali rips through the nation

Heartbreaking news as Irish designer Orla Kiely closes online and Kildare Village store
Heartbreaking news as Irish designer Orla Kiely closes online and Kildare Village store

UPDATE: Met Éireann have now UPGRADED weather warning as Storm Ali approaches

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Food safety chiefs issue URGENT recall on product batch over salmonella fears

[PIC] Food safety chiefs issue URGENT recall on product batch over salmonella fears
[PIC] Holly Willoughby's dress today costs a WHOPPING amount - and no one's even into it

[PIC] Holly Willoughby's dress today costs a WHOPPING amount - and no one's even into it
Paul O'Grady threatens homophobic taunts at husband on flight

Paul O'Grady threatens homophobic taunts at husband on flight
Tributes paid to woman who died after caravan blown off cliff during Storm Ali

Tributes paid to woman who died after caravan blown off cliff during Storm Ali
Tributes paid to woman who died after caravan blown off cliff during Storm Ali

Ireland warned about ANOTHER storm that's heading our way VERY soon