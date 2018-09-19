Downton Abbey film release date announced

The film will star the original principal cast of the ITV drama.

The Downton Abbey film will be unveiled in September 2019, it has been announced.

Focus Features said the big screen version of the ITV period drama will open internationally on September 13 next year.

It will be unveiled on September 20 in North America.

Focus chairman Peter Kujawski said: “Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter.

“We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen next September.”

The period TV drama ended with a Christmas special in 2015 after six series.

The film will star the original principal cast – including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Penelope Wilton and Dame Maggie Smith.

New cast members include Imelda Staunton and Geraldine James.

The show’s creator, Julian Fellowes, has written the film’s screenplay, and he will also be co-producer.

The Downton Abbey movie is produced by Carnival Films, and will be released by Focus Features and Universal Pictures International.

© Press Association 2018