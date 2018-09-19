Jimmy Fallon asks for 'acts of kindness' for his birthday

19th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The US television star has turned 44.

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon has asked fans to perform random acts of kindness instead of sending him birthday presents.

The US television host turned 44 on September 19.

He posted a message on Twitter telling his 50.4 million followers what he would like, saying: “If you want to give me a present I would LOVE this: do a random act of kindness and tweet me after you do it.

“You can be detailed or just say “Happy Birthday Jimmy” and I’ll know you did it.

“Thank you!!”

© Press Association 2018

