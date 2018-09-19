Michelle Visage to join cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie

She will take over the role of Miss Hedge.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage will make her West End debut when she joins the cast of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

The Ireland’s Got Talent judge and former Celebrity Big Brother finalist will take over the role of Miss Hedge from October 18 to January 26 2019.

The hit musical, featuring songs by The Feeling star Dan Gillespie Sells, tells the story of 16-year-old Jamie, who lives on a council estate in Sheffield and does not quite fit in but overcomes prejudice and beats bullies to step into the spotlight.

Visage said: “I am BEYOND thrilled to be making my West End debut in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie!

“The reason I chose this show in particular is because of the very important message it tells.

“It is a great show with great music and talent but more importantly it’s about love, truth and the tenacity of the human spirit! Also there is a HUGE bonus: I get to live in London, one of my favourite cities in the world!

“I can’t wait to help audiences to fall in love with the show the way I did when I saw Everybody’s Talking About Jamie for the first time and understand why everyone REALLY IS talking about Jamie!”

The cast of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Alastair Muir)

Nica Burns, the show’s producer, added: “We are all absolutely delighted to welcome Michelle Visage to the cast of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie as our new Miss Hedge.

“Michelle blew us away with her fantastic singing voice, her excellent characterisation of the part and her charismatic stage presence.”

Visage is best known for being one of the judges on reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she replaced Merle Ginsberg from its third season.

She came fifth on the 2015 series of Celebrity Big Brother and is a judge on Ireland’s Got Talent alongside Louis Walsh, Jason Byrne and Denise van Outen.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is at the Apollo Theatre and is booking until April 6 2019.

