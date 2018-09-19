Who wore it better? Jonathan Van Ness and Davina McCall wear same top days apart

19th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The duo chose the same sheer Prada blouse for red carpet events.

Jonathan Van Ness and Davina McCall

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness turned heads when he wore a striking sheer Prada blouse to the Emmys on Monday.

Just a day later Davina McCall wore the same top to a magazine party.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn2Sio7hmrB/

While Van Ness teamed the polo neck with a white Stella McCartney trouser suit, McCall paired hers with a black and white pinstripe ensemble.

Queer Eye’s Fab Five, consisting of Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski, were big hits at the award ceremony, where they posed for photos with stars including Tina Fey, Chrissy Teigen and Mandy Moore.

The show had already collected Emmys for best structured reality programme and casting for a reality programme at the creative arts ceremony the week before.

McCall opted for the same top to attend Red magazine’s 20th birthday party in London, which was also attended by Fearne Cotton, Anna Friel and Emma Willis.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Video: Richard Quinn brings London Fashion Week to a close in style

Argos Ireland launch MASSIVE clearance on THESE products
Argos Ireland launch MASSIVE clearance on THESE products

CBB winner Ryan Thomas on his diary room breakdown: I was so frightened
CBB winner Ryan Thomas on his diary room breakdown: I was so frightened

As Ariana Grande 'takes time to heal', this is why it's important to take time out after bereavement

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT product recall over safety fears

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT product recall over safety fears
UPDATE: Met Éireann have now UPGRADED weather warning as Storm Ali approaches

UPDATE: Met Éireann have now UPGRADED weather warning as Storm Ali approaches
[PICS] These GORGEOUS Penneys shoes are going to sell out FAST

[PICS] These GORGEOUS Penneys shoes are going to sell out FAST
[PICS] This 40 coat from Penneys will be EVERYWHERE this season

[PICS] This 40 coat from Penneys will be EVERYWHERE this season
[PICS] This 40 coat from Penneys will be EVERYWHERE this season

Video: Richard Quinn brings London Fashion Week to a close in style