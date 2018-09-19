Adele shares emotional tribute to Lauryn Hill and her favourite album

The singer celebrated 20 years of The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill.

Adele has revealed how important Lauryn Hill has been as a musical influence and praised her solo album as “an honest representation of love and life”.

The Fugees star went solo and released The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill in 1998 – her only solo studio record.

The singing superstar shared a long tribute to Hill on Instagram after seeing her perform the album in full in Los Angeles.

She wrote: “I saw Lauryn Hill in 1999 at Brixton Academy when I was 10 years old. Tonight I saw her play at the Hollywood Bowl. I’ve just turned 30!

“What a woman what a record, by far Miseducation is my favorite record of all time.

“Such an honest representation of love and life, I feel I can relate too but also I know theres elements and levels i never will be able to.

“Ms Lauryn Hill was on form in every way possible. Thank you for the record of a life time, thank you for your wisdom! Thank you for existing. Happy 20th x”

Lauryn Hill will embark on a UK tour over November and December (John Stilwell/PA)

Adele has previously recalled stealing the record from her mum’s collection, while Beyonce has said listening to Hill was a key thing that inspired her music.

Hill is also credited with helping launch the career of John Legend, whose major recording debut was playing the piano on Everything Is Everything on her album.

Hill will bring her tour to the UK on November 23, when she will play the SSE Hydro in Glasgow before travelling to Manchester, Birmingham, Dublin in Ireland and then The O2 in London on December 3.

