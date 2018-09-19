Denis Norden praised as 'the gentlest of gentlemen' after death at 96

19th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The comedy writer presented It'll Be Alright On The Night for 29 years.

Denis Norden death

Denis Norden has been described as “the gentlest of gentlemen” after his death at the age of 96.

Comedian Keith Lemon and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker were among the stars paying tribute to the former host of It’ll Be Alright On The Night.

Norden died after spending “many weeks” at the Royal Free Hospital in north London.

Walker wrote on Twitter: “Sad news about the death of Lord of the Clipboard Denis Norden.

“In the age of youtube and social media it’s hard to explain how exciting it was to watch ‘It’ll Be Alright On The Night’.”

Lemon, whose real name is Leigh Francis, shared a picture of the host on Instagram, writing: “Sad news about Denis Norden RIP.”

View this post on Instagram

Sad news about Denis Norden RIP

A post shared by Keith Lemon (@keithlemon) on

Quizmania host Greg Scott said: “Just heard about Denis Norden. The gentlest of gentlemen. The kindest soul. The loveliest human being.

“Met and worked with him on Countdown a number of times and was always an utter joy to be around. A very sad start to the day. Sleep well, Sir.”

Writer Richard Littler said: “My whole family loved It’ll Be Alright on the Night when I was growing up.

“In addition to his many years as a comedy writer, Denis Norden also wrote/narrated A Child’s Guide to Blowing Up a Motor Car about the making of Thunderball.”

Norden presented the ITV bloopers show for 29 years until his retirement in 2006.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn

UPDATE: Met Éireann have now UPGRADED weather warning as Storm Ali approaches
UPDATE: Met Éireann have now UPGRADED weather warning as Storm Ali approaches

Primark donates half a million to Belfast traders hit by its store fire
Primark donates half a million to Belfast traders hit by its store fire

Video: Richard Quinn brings London Fashion Week to a close in style

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] This 40 coat from Penneys will be EVERYWHERE this season

[PICS] This 40 coat from Penneys will be EVERYWHERE this season
CBB winner Ryan Thomas on his diary room breakdown: I was so frightened

CBB winner Ryan Thomas on his diary room breakdown: I was so frightened
Argos Ireland launch MASSIVE clearance on THESE products

Argos Ireland launch MASSIVE clearance on THESE products
[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT product recall over safety fears

[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT product recall over safety fears
[PIC] Dunnes Stores issue URGENT product recall over safety fears

WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn