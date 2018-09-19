'Hungover' Jessica Biel eats cake for breakfast after the Emmys

19th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

She attended the awards show with her husband Justin Timberlake.

2018 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

A “hungover” Jessica Biel ate cake for breakfast after partying at the Emmys.

The star was nominated for the lead actress in a limited series or movie gong for her work on crime drama The Sinner but lost out to Seven Seconds’ Regina King.

Biel had attended the TV awards show in Los Angeles with her husband Justin Timberlake and the pair later went to an afterparty, according to her social media.

Biel, 36, shared a series of pictures with her 6.6 million Instagram followers the day after Monday’s television awards ceremony.

Captioned, “Portrait of a hungover woman who had cake for breakfast”, one shows the actress’s make-up-free face while another features her eating a cake.

Before the ceremony, Biel, who shares a three-year-old son, Silas Randall, with her pop singer husband, joked about lack of alcohol.

Biel shared a snap of her and Timberlake pulling faces.

She wrote on Instagram: “Our faces when we learned there’s no booze at the #Emmys.”

Timberlake posted similar pictures and simply said: “We got a babysitter. #Emmys.”

View this post on Instagram

We got a babysitter. #Emmys

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

The couple married in 2012 and will celebrate their sixth anniversary next month.

