Amazon says Great British Bake Off 'not for us'

Georgia Brown says Amazon is not in the UK to force traditional channels out.

Amazon has assured British broadcasters it is “not trying to take over” TV audiences in the UK.

The Great British Bake Off will remain in the hands of established networks, with rising giant Amazon unwilling to bid for the rights to the show.

The on-demand streaming and video platform, along with Netflix, has been identified as a potentially major threat to traditional broadcasters.

BBC boss Tony Hall and ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall both raised concerns about the growth of streaming video on demand services during speeches at the Royal Television Society conference.

But Georgia Brown, director of Amazon studios originals in Europe, said the service is not in the UK to force traditional channels out.

Speaking about public service broadcasters, she said: “I think it’s a huge part of the television landscape.

“We are looking at what perhaps people are not getting and providing that, we’re looking at the white space.

“We’re not trying to take over, we’re not trying to step on anyone’s toes.”

Asked whether Channel 4’s Bake Off would be scooped up by Amazon, Ms Brown added it was “not for us”.

The assurance came after Lord Hall said British content was becoming a smaller share in the market, as Amazon and Netflix produced comparatively less than broadcasters such as the BBC.

However, Amazon insisted that by working with local talent, British content could get a greater audience.

Ms Brown said: “We’re looking very much at co-production. We want to take UK shows to the world.”

The creative head of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, previously told the Press Association he was “surprised” the service was not approached to take on The Great British Bake Off.

