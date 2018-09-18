Brie Larson crashes to earth in first Captain Marvel trailer

18th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

She is the first female Marvel superhero to get her own standalone film.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson falls to earth and crashes through the ceiling of a Blockbuster Video store in the first trailer for Captain Marvel.

The 1990s-set film stars the Oscar winner as the first female Marvel superhero to get her own standalone film.

It is also the first Marvel film to be helmed by a woman, and is co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

In the two-minute trailer Larson’s character is seen experiencing flashbacks that hint at a previous life she may have had on Earth.

She can be heard saying: “I keep having these memories. I see flashes, I think I had a life here but I can’t tell if it’s real.”

The clip also shows Captain Marvel meeting Samuel L. Jackson’s character Nick Fury for the first time, when he is younger and with both eyes intact.

He famously wears an eye patch in films set later in time.

In voiceover he says: “War is a universal language, I know a renegade solider when I see one. Never occurred to me one might come from above.”

View this post on Instagram

Sup.

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

Jude Law, who also stars in the film, is featured in the trailer and there is a brief glimpse of Humans actress Gemma Chan and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D actor Clark Gregg.

The film will also feature Star Wars actor Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace.

Larson shared the poster for the film on Instagram, writing: “Look Mom, I’m a superhero.”

View this post on Instagram

Look Mom, I’m a superhero. #CaptainMarvel

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

Captain Marvel will be released in UK cinemas on March 8 2019.

© Press Association 2018

