Steve Coogan and John C Reilly as Laurel and Hardy in first Stan & Ollie trailer

18th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The pair play the famous comedy double act in the biopic.

Steve Coogan and John C Reilly

The show must go on for Laurel and Hardy in the first trailer for biopic Stan & Ollie, starring Steve Coogan and John C Reilly as the comedy duo.

The film documents what would become their farewell tour of the UK and shows them facing dwindling audiences while airing old grievances, battling health issues and reminiscing about the past.

Alan Partridge star Coogan plays Stan Laurel, who accuses Reilly’s Oliver Hardy of betraying their friendship by making a film with someone else.

It also shows Hardy struggling with illness before the pair return to the stage for their last shows.

Referencing the famous song by Edith Piaf, Hardy tells his friend: “Je ne regrette rien, and you shouldn’t regrette rien either.”

The trailer also shows Shirley Henderson as Hardy’s wife Lucille, and Nina Arianda as Laurel’s wife Ida.

Stan & Ollie will be released in UK cinemas on January 11, after the world premiere at the closing gala of the BFI London Film Festival on October 21.

© Press Association 2018

13,000 people are on a WAITING LIST for this brand new deodorant