Seann Walsh to dance to Justin Timberlake on Strictly Come Dancing

He will perform a tango to SexyBack.

Seann Walsh will be hoping to show off some sex appeal when he dances to a Justin Timberlake track on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday.

The comedian will perform the tango to SexyBack alongside professional partner Katya Jones.

My @bbcstrictly training summed up in one photo pic.twitter.com/m1pu2OVZYD — Seann Walsh (@seannwalsh) September 12, 2018

Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley James will take a turn on the dancefloor to Perfect by Ed Sheeran featuring Beyonce, attempting a Viennese waltz with partner Pasha Kovalev.

Radio DJ Vick Hope will attempt a jive to Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man, while Stacey Dooley will try her hand at a quickstep to Dancing by Kylie Minogue.

C A S U A L ✨ (sorry I hadn’t waxed my legs Kevo 💕) AS IF IM DANCING LIVE, IN FRONT OF MILLYS IN 4 DAYS 😬 pic.twitter.com/quD4MBFRhr — Stacey Dooley (@StaceyDooley) September 18, 2018

What Not To Wear star Susannah Constantine will perform a Samba for the judges, accompanied by Tico Tico by Carmen Miranda, while Blue Singer Lee Ryan will try a waltz to Take It To The Limit by The Eagles.

Paralympic champion Lauren Steadman will kick off the series with a waltz to I’m Kissing You by Des’ree and Katie Piper will also try a waltz to When We Were Young by Adele.

Newsreader Kate Silverton will begin the competition with a cha cha cha to Kiss by Tom Jones, while Steps singer Faye Tozer will also try the same style of dance to Lullaby by Sigala featuring Paloma Faith.

This Morning’s Dr Ranj and Casualty’s Charles Venn will also try a cha cha cha, to Whitney Houston’s How Will I Know and Ain’t No Love (Ain’t No Use) by Sub Sub featuring Melanie Williams respectively.

Red Dwarf star Danny John-Jules will perform a foxtrot to the Top Cat theme by Hoyt Curtin, while cricketer Graeme Swann will attempt a samba to Soul Limbo by Booker T and The M.G’s.

When your Foxtrot needs to be the Cats Pyjamas, there's no better taskmaster than @dowden_amy, @DannyJohnJules! 😆 pic.twitter.com/Ajd2id1LMD — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 16, 2018

🤨😊 @Swannyg66's gotta get serious for the Samba… if @OtiMabuse can get him to focus for more than a minute, that is! #Strictly pic.twitter.com/4gousvH68g — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 17, 2018

YouTuber Joe Sugg will start his Strictly run with a jive to Take On Me by A-Ha.

The first live show of Strictly Come Dancing will see all the contestants take to the floor but there will be no public vote this weekend.

The public vote will begin in the second week of the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC one at 6.15pm on Saturday.

© Press Association 2018