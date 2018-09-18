New movies added to BFI London Film Festival line-up

The Sisters Brothers, Sorry To Bother You and Dragged Across Concrete have all joined the bill.

Films starring Joaquin Phoenix, Tessa Thompson and Mel Gibson have been added to the BFI London Film Festival line-up.

The Sisters Brothers, Sorry To Bother You and Dragged Across Concrete have all been added to the bill for the 62nd annual celebration of cinema.

The Sisters Brothers, which stars Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal and John C. Reilly, follows two brother assassins sent to kill a chemist after extracting from him his formula for a liquid that illuminates gold.

Brothers by blood. Sisters by name. Watch the official trailer for #TheSistersBrothers. pic.twitter.com/AJNqMTgluO — The Sisters Brothers (@SistersBrosFilm) May 24, 2018

Satirical comedy Sorry To Bother You, directed by Boots Riley, will receive its UK premiere at the festival and tells the story of a mild-mannered call centre operator who whizzes up the corporate ladder after he discovers an ability to adopt a “white voice”.

Get Out star Lakeith Stanfield plays the employee, while Thompson plays his activist girlfriend Detroit.

#SorryToBotherYou is a love letter to Oakland 💭 don’t miss it in theaters – NOW PLAYING in even MORE theaters >>> https://t.co/E6TzDY4sN2 pic.twitter.com/IJC8VV6Qqv — Sorry To Bother You (@Sorry2BotherYou) August 1, 2018

Dragged Across Concrete reunites Vince Vaughn with director S. Craig Zahler and features Gibson as an old-school police officer, while Vaughn plays his cocky younger partner.

After the duo are suspended for strong-arming a suspect on camera, they resort to a criminal plan.

We’re thrilled to announce that Maggie Gyllenhaal will grace the stage of BFI Southbank to reflect on a dazzling career at an #LFF Screen Talkhttps://t.co/gleJ5pAAqo pic.twitter.com/QJlcW0zxuB — BFI (@BFI) September 18, 2018

The festival has also announced there will be talks with The Kindergarten Teacher star Maggie Gyllenhaal, as well as composer Clint Mansell and Sorry To Bother You director Riley.

They join the roster of previously announced discussions which includes appearances by Keira Knightley, Alfonso Cuaron and Lee Chang-do, as well as David Hare and Simon Amstell.

The BFI London Film Festival runs from October 10 to 21.

© Press Association 2018