10 of the best memes from the Emmys 2018

Stars from Chrissy Teigen and Will Ferrell to Amy Sherman-Palladino and Alex Borstein all made their mark on social media.
The Emmy Awards 2018 saw celebrities from across the world descend on Los Angeles for the biggest night in US television.
While the stars got dressed up, fans at home were immortalising their favourite moments as GIFs and pictures on social media.
Here are 10 stars who became memes from the evening.
1. Chrissy Teigen shying from the cameras
Teigen stayed true to her meme-making form that saw her become one of the quintessential reaction GIFs for awkward situations.
She acknowledged the moment in the limelight too.
2. Will Ferrell’s slow entrance
Not in a rush? This comedian can illustrate that perfectly.
3. Brian Tyree Henry shaking his head
Henry may not have won his nomination for best supporting actor in a comedy series, for Atlanta, but at least he’s now a part of internet culture.
4. Alex Borstein taking a layer off
The 47-year-old actress picked up best supporting comedy actress for her role in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and outstanding character voice-over performance for Family Guy.
She made a wonderful show of her walk up to the podium too.
5. Amy Sherman-Palladino bringing the style
The writer and director bagged wins in both disciplines for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and accepted her second award in style.
6. Betty White bowing to the crowd
At 96 the actress received a standing ovation as she took to the stage for her lifetime achievement award and social media was suitably respectful.
7. Leslie Jones looking flabbergasted
The Saturday Night Live comedian, also nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy series, was her usual entertaining self – and Twitter thought so too.
8. Benedict Cumberbatch’s pure joy
Cumberbatch wasn’t alone in his feelings here, as he clapped the moment Glenn Weiss proposed to his girlfriend live on stage.
Weiss, 57, was collecting his Emmy for outstanding directing for a variety special when he made the grand gesture to partner Jan Svendsen.
9. Keri Russell offering a shrug
Nominated for her lead actress role in drama series The Americans, Russell had the perfect reaction when the discussion turned to her.
10. Leslie Jones and RuPaul bringing the sass
RuPaul took home two out of three awards he was nominated for thanks to his show RuPaul’s Drag Race, so he had every right to be brimming with confidence.
