Emmy winners at a glance

18th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Game Of Thrones took home the biggest prize of the night.

2018 Primetime Emmy Awards - Show

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards were held in Los Angeles and produced a host of memorable moments.

Game Of Thrones made a winning return following a year’s absence while British stars including Claire Foy and Matthew Rhys also won.

Below is a list of the main award winners:

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Henry Winkler (Barry)

Henry Winkler accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Henry Winkler accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Bill Hader (Barry)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie – Merritt Wever (Godless)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie – Jeff Daniels (Godless)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special – William Bridges and Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror episode USS Callister)

Charlie Brooker, left, and William Bridges
Charlie Brooker, left, and William Bridges were among the British winners (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie – Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie – Darren Criss (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Peter Dinklage (Game Of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage with his award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Peter Dinklage with his award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Claire Foy (The Crown)

Outstanding Limited Series – The Assassination 0f Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Comedy Series – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Outstanding Drama Series – Game Of Thrones

WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn