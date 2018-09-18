The best, funniest and cutest social media posts from the Emmys

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake bemoaned the lack of alcohol at the Emmy Awards as they led the best celebrity social posts from the night.

Deemed the most prestigious awards ceremony in US television, the great and the good of the small screen turned out to attend the glamorous event, held in Los Angeles.

But away from the red carpet, the stars were giving it their best across social media, with The Sinner star Biel and her singer husband Timberlake getting plenty of laughs with their posts.

Biel shared a snap of the pair of them posing nicely in their striking outfits, along with another shot of them pulling faces.

She wrote on Instagram: “Our faces when we learned there’s no booze at the #Emmys.”

Timberlake posted similar pictures and simply said: “We got a babysitter. #Emmys.”

Elsewhere, Henry Winkler – who won an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series gong for his role as acting coach Gene Cousineau in HBO’s Barry – shared a wonderfully nostalgic post.

Pals at the Emmys pic.twitter.com/lLHoadkltP — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 17, 2018

He tweeted a picture of himself with his former Happy Days co-star Ron Howard, and wrote: “Pals at the Emmys.”

Winkler, 72, played Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli in the classic US sitcom opposite Howard, 64, as Richie Cunningham, in the 1970s and 1980s.

Director Howard responded by tweeting: “My friend’s win is so deserved and great! Bravo @hwinkler4real.”

my friend’s win is so deserved and great. ! Bravo @hwinkler4real https://t.co/meZhp5ZPtD — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 18, 2018

The Queer Eye stars managed to nab pictures with some of the biggest names on TV, with Jonathan Van Ness gushing after he met Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke.

“Found my dragon mum @emilia_clarke,” he said.

Karamo Brown shared a stylish shot of himself with actors Donald Glover, Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji, along with which he wrote: “#BlackExcellence.”

Bobby Berk cosied up to comedy stars Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph for one sweet picture.

The Netflix show’s resident interior designer captioned the picture: “Surreal moments with icons.”

And Queer Eye’s fashion expert Tan France also had a picture with Fey and Rudolph, and another with The Crown star Claire Foy.

Along with the photo of himself and Emmy winner Foy, France wrote: “The most amazing woman, to round off this incredible weekend. I feel so blessed and overwhelmed that I got to experience this.

“That little Pakistani-English boy inside feels like the greatest imposter, but I couldn’t be more grateful for all that Queer Eye has brought me, and for everyone who has welcomed me in to their lives, with open arms.”

But it was not just the Queer Eye gang who were thrilled to meet TV stars – there were plenty who were happy to grab a picture with them at the event.

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore caught up with all five of them, including Antoni Porowski, for an Instagram image.

She joked: “I’ve already won! I can go home now! #Emmys #ThisIsUs #QueerEye.”

Will And Grace star Megan Mullally caught herself on video with the Fab Five too.

Meanwhile, Sarah Paulson made sure to show off her stunning Oscar de la Renta gown on Instagram after taking to the red carpet.