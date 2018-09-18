Claire Foy 'saved' by Queer Eye star as she is 'denied entry to Emmys party'

18th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

She may have won one of the biggest prizes of the night, but she still had to fight her way into the post-show bash.

Claire Foy

Claire Foy was reportedly “rescued” by Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness after she was denied access to the Emmy Awards after party.

Foy, who won the leading actress prize at the prestigious ceremony for her role as the Queen in The Crown, was said to have been blocked from entering the Emmy Governors Ball due to having a ripped ticket.

Chris Gardner, a columnist for trade magazine The Hollywood Reporter, tweeted a picture of Foy in a lobby among other people, as well as Van Ness.

He wrote: “Just witnessed crazy #EMMYS moment: Queen almost couldn’t get into Governors Ball.

“Claire Foy, best actress in drama winner, denied entry because of ripped ticket that prevented her team from entering back entrance until @jvn came to rescue after gushing over how much he loves her.”

Queer Eye’s hairdresser Van Ness then shared a snap of himself with his arm around Foy, a fellow Netflix star, while seemingly outside the venue.

Jonathan Van Ness and Claire Foy
Jonathan Van Ness and Claire Foy (Jonathan Van Ness Instagram)

He gushed on Instagram: “Oh. My. F******. God. MOM! MOM!! MOM our fav!!! @thecrownnetflix.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Roxanne Pallett has written an APOLOGY letter to Ryan Thomas

There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics
There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics

13,000 people are on a WAITING LIST for this brand new deodorant
13,000 people are on a WAITING LIST for this brand new deodorant

Met Éireann issue NEW status yellow WARNING as storm heads towards Ireland

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews FINALLY reveal baby's name

[PIC] Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews FINALLY reveal baby's name
WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn

WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn
[PICS] These GORGEOUS Penneys shoes are going to sell out FAST

[PICS] These GORGEOUS Penneys shoes are going to sell out FAST
Argos Ireland launch MASSIVE clearance on THESE products

Argos Ireland launch MASSIVE clearance on THESE products
Argos Ireland launch MASSIVE clearance on THESE products

Roxanne Pallett has written an APOLOGY letter to Ryan Thomas