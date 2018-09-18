Claire Foy 'saved' by Queer Eye star as she is 'denied entry to Emmys party'

She may have won one of the biggest prizes of the night, but she still had to fight her way into the post-show bash.

Claire Foy was reportedly “rescued” by Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness after she was denied access to the Emmy Awards after party.

Foy, who won the leading actress prize at the prestigious ceremony for her role as the Queen in The Crown, was said to have been blocked from entering the Emmy Governors Ball due to having a ripped ticket.

Chris Gardner, a columnist for trade magazine The Hollywood Reporter, tweeted a picture of Foy in a lobby among other people, as well as Van Ness.

Just witnessed crazy #EMMYS moment:Queen almost couldn’t get into Governors Ball. Claire Foy, best actress in drama winner, denied entry because of ripped ticket that prevented her team from entering back entrance until @jvn came to rescue after gushing over how much he loves her pic.twitter.com/uamQmpZiB4 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 18, 2018

He wrote: “Just witnessed crazy #EMMYS moment: Queen almost couldn’t get into Governors Ball.

“Claire Foy, best actress in drama winner, denied entry because of ripped ticket that prevented her team from entering back entrance until @jvn came to rescue after gushing over how much he loves her.”

Queer Eye’s hairdresser Van Ness then shared a snap of himself with his arm around Foy, a fellow Netflix star, while seemingly outside the venue.

Jonathan Van Ness and Claire Foy (Jonathan Van Ness Instagram)

He gushed on Instagram: “Oh. My. F******. God. MOM! MOM!! MOM our fav!!! @thecrownnetflix.”

