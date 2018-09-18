Thandie Newton says she is 'blessed' to win first Emmy

Thandie Newton said she was “blessed” after winning her first Emmy for her role in HBO’s sci-fi western Westworld.

The London-born star won the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series prize and said: “I don’t even believe in God, but I will thank her tonight. I am so blessed.”

Newton, 45, came out on top of a category packed with British talent, including Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby and Lena Headey from Game of Thrones.

A trio of actresses from The Handmaid’s Tale, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel and Ann Dowd, completed the list of nominees.

Newton, who plays Maeve Millay on Westworld, paid tribute to the cast and crew, adding: “I love you all so much.”

She also revealed it was her daughter’s 18th birthday.

She said: “My family, my daughter Ripley turns 18 today and I get to guide you and love you and protect you, which is my north star. I love you so much, baby. Thank you, thank you for this.”

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Monday.

