The Crown's Claire Foy dedicates Emmy win to co-star Matt Smith

Foy will be replaced on The Crown by Olivia Colman.

The Crown’s Claire Foy dedicated her Emmy win to her co-star Matt Smith and the next season of the Netflix series.

The British actress scooped the lead actress in a drama series prize during the Los Angeles ceremony and fought back tears during her acceptance speech.

Foy was nominated last year for her role as the Queen but lost to The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss.

This time around was her final chance to win the prize for The Crown as the series is leaping forward and will see Olivia Colman replace Foy for season three.

Foy dedicated the prize to Smith, who played the Duke of Edinburgh.

“I dedicate this to the next cast, the next generation. And I also dedicate this to Matt Smith.” Congratulations Claire Foy, Outstanding Lead Actress – Drama. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/7TJPvnsY6N — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 18, 2018

The pair were involved in a gender pay controversy earlier this year when it emerged Smith had been paid more for the show.

Foy said: “The show goes on, which makes me so, so proud. I dedicate this to the next cast, the next generation, and I also dedicate it to Matt Smith.

“I had the most extraordinary two-and-a-half years of my life. I met people I will love for ever and ever.”

Stockport-born Foy, 34, was nominated for the award alongside previous winner Moss, Tatiana Maslany, Sandra Oh, Keri Russell and Evan Rachel Wood.

Foy paid tribute to the other actresses, and said: “I just felt so proud of being in such extraordinary company. Sandra Oh, I just love her.”

© Press Association 2018