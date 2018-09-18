In Pictures: Stars dazzle for 2018 Emmys

18th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

British stars mingled with Hollywood A-listers at the Los Angeles ceremony.

2018 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

British actors Michelle Dockery, Millie Bobby Brown, c and Matt Smith were among the stars from both the big and small screen who gathered at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

They joined Hollywood’s Scarlett Johansson, Alex Borstein, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and Rachel Brosnahan for the most prestigious awards ceremony in US television.

The show even saw a proposal from director Glenn Weiss.

Claire Foy arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Sarah Paulson looked fabulous in a ruffled black gown (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Letitia Wright was nominated for her role in Black Mirror (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Scarlett Johansson showed off a large back tattoo (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Queer Eye stars Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Sandra Oh became the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated for lead actress in a drama series (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Glenn Weiss proposed to Jan Svendsen on stage (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Matt Smith earned his first Emmy nomination for The Crown (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch, who lost out to lost out to Matthew Rhys for the lead actor award (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Matthew Rhys accepts the award for his role in The Americans (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Alex Borstein with the awards for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series and outstanding character voice-over performance (Willy Sanjuan/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Henry Winkler accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series – 42 years after he was first nominated for an Emmy (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
British star Millie Bobby Brown (John Salangsang/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Michelle Dockery, Jeff Daniels and Kathleen Rosemary Treado pose for a selfie (Alex Berliner/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
James Corden and Michael Douglas appear in the Lindt Chocolate Lounge (John Salangsang/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Husband and wife Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel (John Salangsang/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Tiffany Haddish made a colourful entrance (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Rachel Brosnahan, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

