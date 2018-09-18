In Pictures: Stars dazzle for 2018 Emmys
18th Sep 18 | Entertainment News
British stars mingled with Hollywood A-listers at the Los Angeles ceremony.
British actors Michelle Dockery, Millie Bobby Brown, c and Matt Smith were among the stars from both the big and small screen who gathered at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.
They joined Hollywood’s Scarlett Johansson, Alex Borstein, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and Rachel Brosnahan for the most prestigious awards ceremony in US television.
The show even saw a proposal from director Glenn Weiss.
