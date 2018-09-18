Fans disappointed by Killing Eve star Sandra Oh's Emmys defeat

Fans disappointed by Killing Eve star Sandra Oh's Emmys defeat18th Sep 18 | Entertainment News
The gong went to Claire Foy.
Fans were left disappointed after Killing Eve star Sandra Oh missed out on an Emmy to The Crown’s Claire Foy.
Oh made history when she became the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated for lead actress in a drama series for her role in the BBC America show, in which she plays an MI5 officer who is chasing an assassin.
But the gong went to British actress Foy, who during her acceptance speech said: “This wasn’t supposed to happen! Sandra Oh, I just love ya.”
Fans of former Grey’s Anatomy star Oh share their disappointment on Twitter.
Oh trended on Twitter after she arrived at Monday’s 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles with her parents.
Speaking on the golden carpet, Oh’s mother, Young-Nam Oh, said she was “so proud” of her daughter.
She then leaned in to give the actress a kiss on the cheek, leading Oh to say, “Oh my god, that happened on film!”
