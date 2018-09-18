Fans disappointed by Killing Eve star Sandra Oh's Emmys defeat

18th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The gong went to Claire Foy.

2018 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Fans were left disappointed after Killing Eve star Sandra Oh missed out on an Emmy to The Crown’s Claire Foy.

Oh made history when she became the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated for lead actress in a drama series for her role in the BBC America show, in which she plays an MI5 officer who is chasing an assassin.

But the gong went to British actress Foy, who during her acceptance speech said: “This wasn’t supposed to happen! Sandra Oh, I just love ya.”

Fans of former Grey’s Anatomy star Oh share their disappointment on Twitter.

Oh trended on Twitter after she arrived at Monday’s 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles with her parents.

Speaking on the golden carpet, Oh’s mother, Young-Nam Oh, said she was “so proud” of her daughter.

She then leaned in to give the actress a kiss on the cheek, leading Oh to say, “Oh my god, that happened on film!”

70th Primetime Emmy Awards – Audience
Sandra Oh and her mother, Young-Nam Oh, at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles (Alex Berliner/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews FINALLY reveal baby's name

Slimming World makes MAJOR change to one of it's VERY popular 'free' foods
Slimming World makes MAJOR change to one of it's VERY popular 'free' foods

There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics
There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics

Roxanne Pallett has written an APOLOGY letter to Ryan Thomas

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

13,000 people are on a WAITING LIST for this brand new deodorant

13,000 people are on a WAITING LIST for this brand new deodorant
[PICS] These GORGEOUS Penneys shoes are going to sell out FAST

[PICS] These GORGEOUS Penneys shoes are going to sell out FAST
Met Éireann issue NEW status yellow WARNING as storm heads towards Ireland

Met Éireann issue NEW status yellow WARNING as storm heads towards Ireland
[PICS] This 40 coat from Penneys will be EVERYWHERE this season

[PICS] This 40 coat from Penneys will be EVERYWHERE this season
[PICS] This 40 coat from Penneys will be EVERYWHERE this season

[PIC] Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews FINALLY reveal baby's name