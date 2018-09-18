Bargain Hunt ending re-shot for Jarvis Cocker and Bez episode, presenter says

The music stars faced each other in the antiques-selling programme for a one-off special.

The Bargain Hunt special starring music stars Jarvis Cocker and Bez encountered a bit of anarchy and the end had to be re-shot, presenter Charlie Ross has said.

Pulp frontman Cocker and the Happy Mondays’ Bez filmed a one-off special for BBC Music Day, but their appearance caused a bit of a stir.

Ross said that due to something happening during the finale of the daytime TV programme, the ending had to be filmed again.

Bargain Hunt special starring Jarvis Cocker with Candida Doyle, and Bez and Rowetta (BBC)

Ross told the Radio Times magazine: “Suffice to say I had to refer to the Bargain Hunt rulebook. I think it’s the first time in history that we’ve had to look at it.”

Bargain Hunt’s executive producer Paul Tucker said that while they have had “various things go wrong” on the programme over the years, this was a new experience.

Tucker added: “We had to deliver this show quite quickly after we filmed it, and of course we weren’t expecting to have to do the ending again.

“Although it wasn’t expected, it certainly added an interesting twist and another layer to the show. I guess it’s what you might expect from a bunch of rock’n’rollers.”

Cocker was joined by Pulp’s keyboard player Candida Doyle for the show, while Bez, real name Mark Berry, was accompanied by Happy Mondays singer Rowetta.

The unlikely episode of the antiques buying and selling programme starring the rock stars was described by Tucker as “total opposites coming together in one field”.

Ross also said that it was a “step too far” for Cocker to wear the Bargain Hunt fleece for filming.

“He’s got such a fashion reputation that he didn’t want to ruin it,” he said.

Bargain Hunt’s BBC Music Day special airs on BBC One at 12.15pm on Friday September 28.

