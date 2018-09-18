Strictly Come Dancing couples sparkle in new official pictures

There is plenty of glitz and glam in the new series.

The official pictures of the stars and their dance partners have been released ahead of the first live Strictly Come Dancing show.

Check out the new portraits of the celebrities and the professionals looking glamorous before they take to the dancefloor on Saturday.

Faye Tozer with her dance partner Giovanni Pernice (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

TV presenter Katie Piper with her dance partner Gorka Marquez (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Lee Ryan with his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Joe Sugg with his dance partner Dianne Buswell (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Kate Silverton with her dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Graeme Swann with his dance partner Oti Mabuse (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Ashley Roberts with her dance partner Pasha Kovalev (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Charles Venn with his dance partner Karen Clifton (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Vick Hope with her dance partner Graziano Di Prima (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Danny John-Jules with his dance partner Amy Dowden (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Susannah Constantine with her dance partner Anton Du Beke (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Seann Walsh with his dance partner Katya Jones (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Stacey Dooley with her dance partner Kevin Clifton (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Dr Ranj Singh with his dance partner Janette Manrara (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Lauren Steadman with her dance partner AJ Pritchard (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

