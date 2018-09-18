Strictly Come Dancing couples sparkle in new official pictures

18th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

There is plenty of glitz and glam in the new series.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018

The official pictures of the stars and their dance partners have been released ahead of the first live Strictly Come Dancing show.

Check out the new portraits of the celebrities and the professionals looking glamorous before they take to the dancefloor on Saturday.

Steps star Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Faye Tozer with her dance partner Giovanni Pernice (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

TV presenter and campaigner Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
TV presenter Katie Piper with her dance partner Gorka Marquez (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Blue singer and EastEnders star Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Lee Ryan with his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

YouTube star Joe Sugg with Dianne Buswell

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Joe Sugg with his dance partner Dianne Buswell (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

BBC newsreader Kate Silverton and Aljaz Skorjanec

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Kate Silverton with her dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Former cricketer Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Graeme Swann with his dance partner Oti Mabuse (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Former Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Ashley Roberts with her dance partner Pasha Kovalev (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Casualty actor Charles Venn and Karen Clifton

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Charles Venn with his dance partner Karen Clifton (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Radio DJ Vick Hope and new Strictly professional Graziano Di Prima

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Vick Hope with her dance partner Graziano Di Prima (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Danny John-Jules with his dance partner Amy Dowden (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Fashion writer and TV presenter Susannah Constantine and Anton Du Beke

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Susannah Constantine with her dance partner Anton Du Beke (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Comedian Seann Walsh and Katya Jones

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Seann Walsh with his dance partner Katya Jones (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

TV presenter and journalist Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Stacey Dooley with her dance partner Kevin Clifton (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

This Morning’s Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Dr Ranj Singh with his dance partner Janette Manrara (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Paralympic triathlete Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Lauren Steadman with her dance partner AJ Pritchard (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] These GORGEOUS Penneys shoes are going to sell out FAST

WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn
WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn

Argos Ireland launch MASSIVE clearance on THESE products
Argos Ireland launch MASSIVE clearance on THESE products

There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

13,000 people are on a WAITING LIST for this brand new deodorant

13,000 people are on a WAITING LIST for this brand new deodorant
Slimming World makes MAJOR change to one of it's VERY popular 'free' foods

Slimming World makes MAJOR change to one of it's VERY popular 'free' foods
[PICS] This 40 coat from Penneys will be EVERYWHERE this season

[PICS] This 40 coat from Penneys will be EVERYWHERE this season
[PIC] Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews FINALLY reveal baby's name

[PIC] Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews FINALLY reveal baby's name
[PIC] Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews FINALLY reveal baby's name

[PICS] These GORGEOUS Penneys shoes are going to sell out FAST