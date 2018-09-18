Strictly Come Dancing couples sparkle in new official pictures

Strictly Come Dancing couples sparkle in new official pictures18th Sep 18 | Entertainment News
There is plenty of glitz and glam in the new series.
The official pictures of the stars and their dance partners have been released ahead of the first live Strictly Come Dancing show.
Check out the new portraits of the celebrities and the professionals looking glamorous before they take to the dancefloor on Saturday.
Steps star Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice
TV presenter and campaigner Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez
Blue singer and EastEnders star Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova
YouTube star Joe Sugg with Dianne Buswell
BBC newsreader Kate Silverton and Aljaz Skorjanec
Former cricketer Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse
Former Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev
Casualty actor Charles Venn and Karen Clifton
Radio DJ Vick Hope and new Strictly professional Graziano Di Prima
Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden
Fashion writer and TV presenter Susannah Constantine and Anton Du Beke
Comedian Seann Walsh and Katya Jones
TV presenter and journalist Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton
This Morning’s Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara
Paralympic triathlete Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard
© Press Association 2018