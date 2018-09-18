Strictly's Kate Silverton to 'ease up' on the fake tan already

Another of the show's stars has also told of the weight loss he has experienced while taking part.

Kate Silverton has said she is going to “ease up” on the fake tan while on Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC news presenter, who is one of the 15 celebrities taking to the dancefloor for the new series, said that her mother has commented on how dark her skin looked while doing her day job.

Stars taking part in Strictly are known for piling on the fake tan, although Silverton may have gone a bit too far with hers.

She told the Radio Times magazine: “When I read the news on Saturday night, my mum said: ‘You look a little too brown,’ so I’m going to ease up on the fake tan!”

Susannah Constantine and Anton Du Beke (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

The 48-year-old, who is partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec, has also admitted to being “afraid” of judge Craig Revel Horwood before they met, but that she has since had “lots of hugs and now I adore him”.

Fashion journalist and TV star Susannah Constantine has said she will stand up to the famously critical Revel Horwood, though, if he comments on her dancing.

The former What Not To Wear Star, 56, is partnered with long-time Strictly professional Anton Du Beke, and she said: “I’ll listen to the judges, but if Craig Revel Horwood criticises a specific thing, I will politely ask him to show how it can be improved.

“Craig, if you can do it better than my Anton, let’s see how it’s done, love.”

Constantine added that she has injured herself already while dance training, ahead of the first live show of the series.

She said she has “pulled a muscle in my ribs”, adding: “Anton thought I’d ripped my dress, but it was just my muscles ripping.”

Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Also feeling determined to get through the process despite physical difficulties is TV presenter and acid attack survivor Katie Piper.

“I’ve got some injuries — I’m blind in my left eye — that might make it more difficult, but it won’t hold me back,” she said.

The 34-year-old, who is partnered with Gorka Marquez, added: “In a way, it motivates me more. We could all find reasons to not do things, but they don’t have to stop us.”

The training has had some positive effects for actor Charles Venn.

The 45-year-old Casualty star said he has already shed a few pounds while getting to grips with the dancefloor with professional partner Karen Clifton.

Venn said: “I’ve already started dropping weight and seeing muscle definition I haven’t seen in years…”

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton (BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules, 58, however, is feeling a bit sore after training with his partner, Amy Dowden.

“Every muscle in my body has had this wake-up call,” he said.

“Blood, sweat and tears. And painful toes.”

The other contestants are Blue singer Lee Ryan, radio DJ Vick Hope, YouTuber Joe Sugg, This Morning’s medical expert Dr Ranj Singh, former cricketer Graeme Swann, Paralympic triathlete Lauren Steadman, Steps star Faye Tozer, comedian Seann Walsh, presenter Stacey Dooley and former Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts.

Strictly’s 16th series launched earlier in September, where the celebrities were partnered with the professional dancers.

The couples will perform their first live dances on Saturday September 22, after having two weeks to rehearse.

– Radio Times is available now.

© Press Association 2018