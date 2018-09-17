Kate Beckinsale jokes about her daring GQ dress

17th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The actress said she felt as if she had left home without putting on her trousers.

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale showed her sense of humour by poking fun at the skimpy dress she wore to the GQ Men Of The Year awards.

The British actress, 45, turned heads when she arrived at the ceremony in London earlier this month in a floaty red dress that flashed plenty of flesh.

She has shared a picture on Instagram which shows her on the red carpet in the daring outfit, which gave the illusion of being a sarong over a bikini.

The picture shows Beckinsale holding the brief piece of fabric at her waist with one hand, while the skirt billowed behind her.

“When you suddenly get that horrid stab of panic that you left the house without putting on your trousers,” she wrote.

The actress added the hashtag “#butsarahicanfeeladraughtinmyarchitrave”.

Fans thought Beckinsale’s post was hilarious and many said on social media that she had looked amazing in the dress.

“I could possibly drop dead, if I see you walking around in that dress,” said one fan on Instagram.

“I think I speak for the majority of the male population when i say we do not mind at all,” said another.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann issue NEW status yellow WARNING as storm heads towards Ireland

Slimming World makes MAJOR change to one of it's VERY popular 'free' foods
Slimming World makes MAJOR change to one of it's VERY popular 'free' foods

[PICS] These GORGEOUS Penneys shoes are going to sell out FAST
[PICS] These GORGEOUS Penneys shoes are going to sell out FAST

There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] This 40 coat from Penneys will be EVERYWHERE this season

[PICS] This 40 coat from Penneys will be EVERYWHERE this season
'Threat to life' risk warning as Storm Helene heads for UK and Ireland

'Threat to life' risk warning as Storm Helene heads for UK and Ireland
WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn

WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn
[PIC] Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews FINALLY reveal baby's name

[PIC] Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews FINALLY reveal baby's name
[PIC] Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews FINALLY reveal baby's name

Met Éireann issue NEW status yellow WARNING as storm heads towards Ireland