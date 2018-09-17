Blake Lively is pretty in pink at A Simple Favour premiere

The film is about a blogger investigating the disappearance of her friend.

Blake Lively showed off her famous sense of style as she arrived at the premiere of her new film A Simple Favour in a chic trouser suit.

The fashion-forward actress, 31, was the picture of elegance in the pale pink trousers and jacket, which she wore with a waistcoat and a white tie.

She wore her hair in loose waves over her shoulders.

Blake Lively (PA)

Lively’s co-star Anna Kendrick, 33, looked stunning in a white top and a short black skirt with unusual detailing around the hem.

The stylish stars were joined on the red carpet by the film’s director Paul Feig.

Anna Kendrick (PA)

© Press Association 2018