Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen became first Love Island couple to marry

17th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The couple got together on the show in 2016.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen

Olivia Buckland has said she is “bursting with happiness” after she and Alex Bowen became the first Love Island couple to tie the knot.

The pair, who got together on the 2016 series of the ITV2 dating show, were married at the weekend.

Buckland has now posted a message on Twitter thanking people for their support.

“Would like to say a huge Thank you to all of you for the amazing well wishes as newlyweds!” she wrote.

“We are bursting with happiness and are currently enjoying our time away from everything. We promise to share with you all soon as we can see how many of you are excited to see.”

Bowen tweeted simply: “Mr and Mrs Bowen then.”

The couple, who were runners up on Love Island, got engaged in 2017.

© Press Association 2018

