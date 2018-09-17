Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen became first Love Island couple to marry

The couple got together on the show in 2016.

Olivia Buckland has said she is “bursting with happiness” after she and Alex Bowen became the first Love Island couple to tie the knot.

The pair, who got together on the 2016 series of the ITV2 dating show, were married at the weekend.

Buckland has now posted a message on Twitter thanking people for their support.

Would like to say a huge Thankyou to all of you for the amazing well wishes as newlyweds! We are bursting with happiness and are currently enjoying our time away from everything. We promise to share with you all soon as we can see how many of you are excited to see ❤️ — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) September 17, 2018

“Would like to say a huge Thank you to all of you for the amazing well wishes as newlyweds!” she wrote.

“We are bursting with happiness and are currently enjoying our time away from everything. We promise to share with you all soon as we can see how many of you are excited to see.”

Bowen tweeted simply: “Mr and Mrs Bowen then.”

Mr and Mrs Bowen then❤️ — ALEX BOWEN (@ab_bowen07) September 17, 2018

The couple, who were runners up on Love Island, got engaged in 2017.

