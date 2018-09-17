Kendall Jenner walks the runway at Burberry show

Jourdan Dunn, Lily Donaldson and Irina Shayk were also on the catwalk at The South London Mail Centre.

Kendall Jenner was among the stars of the fashion world walking the runway for Burberry at London Fashion Week.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star modelled a classic trench coat in the show, which was the fashion house’s first by new creative chief Riccardo Tisci.

Cover girls Jourdan Dunn, Lily Donaldson and Irina Shayk were also on the catwalk.

Jourdan Dunn on the catwalk (PA)

Lily Donaldson during the Burberry show (PA)

Italian designer Tisci officially took on the role earlier this year, replacing Christopher Bailey.

The Burberry show has become one of the highlights of London Fashion Week.

Model Irina Shayk on the catwalk (PA)

However this year, unlike previous years, few celebrities were spotted at the event, which was held at The South London Mail Centre.

