Hailey Baldwin debuts Adidas collection at LFW

17th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The show was attended by stars including Nicola Roberts and Tallia Storm.

Britain Fashion Week Spring Summer 2019 Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin showed off her first collection for Adidas with a star-studded show at London Fashion Week.

The model, who is engaged to singer Justin Bieber, sat in the front row for the catwalk presentation, which featured models including Winnie Harlow and Leomie Anderson.

Hailey Baldwin x Falcon Catwalk – London Fashion Week September 2018
Winnie Harlow on the catwalk (Ian West/PA)

The show was attended by Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts, Love Island stars Megan Barton Hanson and Kazimir Crossley and singer Tallia Storm and featured a performance by Charlotte Lawrence.

Hailey Baldwin x Falcon Front Row – London Fashion Week September 2018
Kaz Crossley (left) and Megan Barton Hanson at the show (Ian West/PA)

It was announced in July that Baldwin would become the first ever “style creator” for Adidas and sportswear company JD.

View this post on Instagram

London!! 12pm! @adidasoriginals @jdwomen @jdofficial

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

The JD Women Instagram account shared a picture of Baldwin, dressed in an Adidas tracksuit, fixing a model’s hair shortly before the show started.

Baldwin and Bieber confirmed their engagement on July 9.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings

Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland
Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland

[PICS] These GORGEOUS Penneys shoes are going to sell out FAST
[PICS] These GORGEOUS Penneys shoes are going to sell out FAST

'Threat to life' risk warning as Storm Helene heads for UK and Ireland

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn

WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn
[PICS] This 40 coat from Penneys will be EVERYWHERE this season

[PICS] This 40 coat from Penneys will be EVERYWHERE this season
There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics

There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics
[PIC] Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews FINALLY reveal baby's name

[PIC] Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews FINALLY reveal baby's name
[PIC] Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews FINALLY reveal baby's name

[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings