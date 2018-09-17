Stefflon Don and Tom Walker to be honoured at ASCAP London awards

The musicians will be presented with the vanguard award for their songwriting.

Rapper Stefflon Don and singer Tom Walker will be presented with the ASCAP Vanguard Award at a ceremony next month.

The musicians will be honoured by The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers at their London music awards on October 23.

The prize is awarded in recognition of the impact of new and developing musical genres, which help shape the future of music.

Previous recipients include Dua Lipa, Kendrick Lamar, Diplo, Calvin Harris and Janelle Monae.

Birmingham-born Don, whose real name is Stephanie Victoria Allen, has already been honoured with the best female prize at at the MOBO awards in 2017 and best newcomer at the NME Awards earlier this year.

She was also shortlisted as one of three for the Critics’ Choice Award at the Brits 2018.

She said: “So excited to win this award. Music is my passion and to be given this award and be recognised by ASCAP for something I love is incredibly overwhelming.

“A massive thank you! Shout out to all my DONS – don’t you ever stop believing in yourself.”

Walker, who was born in Scotland, scored a number one hit in 17 countries including the UK with his single Leave A Light On, which sold more than two million copies worldwide.

He said: “This year has been absolutely amazing for me and to win this award for songwriting really means a lot. I am so grateful for the support from my fans and ASCAP, and I can’t wait to celebrate on the night!”

The duo will be honoured at the ceremony, where awards will also be presented for song of the year, top digital song, top EDM song and film score of the year.

Paul Williams, president of ASCAP and chairman of the board, said: “Stefflon Don and Tom Walker are self-made firebrands paving the way for the British music scene.

“Whether through their solo works or collaborations with the biggest hitmakers the world has to offer, both artists have truly set an unbeatable standard in their dedication to authentic, honest songwriting.

“We are so honoured to celebrate Stefflon and Tom’s chart-topping and globe-trotting careers, and look forward to watching them take off in Europe and beyond.”

© Press Association 2018