Strictly novice Lauren Steadman shares nerves ahead of first waltz

Strictly Come Dancing hopeful Lauren Steadman has revealed her trepidation at taking on the waltz for her first routine of the series.

In a video post on Twitter, the athlete’s face fell when her professional partner AJ Pritchard broke the news to her.

Yay! @LaurenSteadman's brought home that paratriathlon World Champion title, so now it's time to focus on bagging a #Strictly trophy… 🏆✨ @Aj11Ace pic.twitter.com/zkiUnJnZoo — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 17, 2018

He said: “Her reaction was interesting. It was just pure shock.”

Steadman added: “Obviously being an athlete, muscles are sore. I think with the waltz it’s the position, it’s the head and the slowness of it.”

Speaking before Steadman won a gold medal at the ITU World Championships on the Gold Coast in Australia at the weekend, Pritchard added: “I was over the moon to get Lauren, she’s a fantastic person and so driven and focused.

Over the moon that I’m partnered with @Aj11Ace such an amazing guy! We’ll perfect our signature move 😉 https://t.co/PjeMgMOzSL — Lauren Steadman (@LaurenSteadman) September 8, 2018

“I know Lauren has got to go to Australia but I’ve given her her homework.

“When she picks her trophy up she can go into a nice little ballroom hold, that would make me very happy.”

After it was announced she would be partnered with Pritchard during the launch show, Steadman tweeted: “Over the moon that I’m partnered with @Aj11Ace such an amazing guy! We’ll perfect our signature move.”

The first Strictly Come Dancing live show is on BBC One on Saturday at 6.15pm.

