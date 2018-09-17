BBC will 'do more for Britain' with move outside London

The move will be among a number of plans discussed in a speech by the Director General.

The BBC will “do more for Britain” by shifting staff and resources outside London, its Director General will say.

Lord Tony Hall will also outline the BBC’s democratic duty as an “upholder of truth” in a world of dubious online news.

He will address the challenges facing the BBC and public broadcasting in a speech to the Royal Television Society on Tuesday.

Facing pressure from multibillion-pound services such as Netflix and Amazon, Lord Hall will indicate the direction the BBC needs to take in order to keep up with the pace of change – in both viewing figures and veracity – in the modern media.

One major shift being considered by the BBC is the relocation of resources outside the M25, to create a larger presence elsewhere in England and the home nations.

BBC Director-General Tony Hall speaking at the unveiling of a bronze statue of George Orwell outside BBC Broadcasting House, London (Philip Toscano/PA)

Lord Hall will say: “Despite the challenges, I have huge confidence in the BBC and its future. We know we can do more for Britain.

“Investment in great content that supports the creative economy. World-class online services. More for children and young adults. Trust and accuracy in news. More outside London.”

The BBC announced a large-scale move to Salford in 2004, and Lord Hall wishes to build on the lessons of decentralising Britain’s largest broadcaster. It is hoped that the move can offer an economic boost.

It is also hoped the BBC can be a “beacon” of reliable news and programming.

Lord Hall will say: “The country needs a strong creative economy. Our society needs a strong upholder of truth.”

In order to be such an upholder of truth the BBC must battle against the spread of “fake news”, Lord Hall will say.

Lord Hall warned against the spread of ‘fake news’ (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The issues of Amazon and Netflix producing comparatively little UK content will be addressed, and the Director General will call for the BBC to fill this gap and maintain the country’s soft power in the world.

He will say: “We have a duty to provide trusted, impartial news and information about the UK and the world. We have a special duty to make programmes and services about British people and British culture.

“We see compelling evidence of direct manipulation of our democracies and a deliberate undermining of traditional truths and values.

“Britain’s media output is a source of soft power and global persuasion. We are going to need it more than ever at a moment where we are reshaping our relationship with the world. It’s a beacon for liberty and democracy.”

In addition to moving more resources outside of London and actively fighting fake news, Lord Hall will outline his plans to spend more on quality programming, and make iPlayer central to the service. More content for children and young adults will be another pledge.

