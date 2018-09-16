Joaquin Phoenix seen as the Joker in first look image

16th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The actor will play the Batman villain in an origins film.

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix has been pictured as the Joker for the first time.

The US actor, 43, is set to play the Batman baddie in an as-yet-untitled film.

Film-maker Todd Phillips, who is directing the movie, shared the first look image on Instagram on Sunday night.

It shows Phoenix with longish hair and a drab jacket and is captioned simply: “Arthur.”

View this post on Instagram

Arthur.

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on

The film will look at the character’s origins. Previous reports suggested he will be a stand-up comic who turns to crime after his career fails to take off.

The Joker film is due to be unveiled in 2019.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way

WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn
WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn

[PICS] These GORGEOUS Penneys shoes are going to sell out FAST
[PICS] These GORGEOUS Penneys shoes are going to sell out FAST

Couple tie the knot in the first Viking wedding in nearly 1,000 years

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings

[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings
THESE baby names could make your little one RICH

THESE baby names could make your little one RICH
Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland

Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland
'Threat to life' risk warning as Storm Helene heads for UK and Ireland

'Threat to life' risk warning as Storm Helene heads for UK and Ireland
'Threat to life' risk warning as Storm Helene heads for UK and Ireland

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way