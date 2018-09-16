X Factor: Teacher wows judges with track she penned herself

The episode also saw Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson take to the stage to hug another contestant after an emotional performance.

A teacher has made it through to the next round of The X Factor after telling Simon Cowell her song could be about falling in love with him.

Dee Lush, 32, from London, wowed Cowell and the other judges with a song she penned herself.

High Five @iamdeelush! Who else loved that audition!? 🙏 #XFactorIf you missed it, watch it here: https://t.co/gqXAbNrnwe pic.twitter.com/Jjq68nOw7q — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) September 16, 2018

Asked to explain the meaning behind the track, All The Way, she joked: “It’s like when I see you Simon, I’m like, ‘I can go away and be with him’. That’s what it’s about. Love at first sight.”

She won a standing ovation from the judges following her performance.

The episode also saw judges Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson take to the stage to hug Dalton Harris, 24, from Jamaica, after his emotional performance.

Dalton Harris (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames TV)

“I’ve been on my own since I was 15 and I’ve accepted it. It’s not a sad story,” he said.

Cowell told him: “Good things are going to happen from this.”

