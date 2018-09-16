X Factor viewers 'sick' of dancers in first round auditions

Many of this year's hopefuls have tried out with dancers accompanying them.

X Factor viewers have said they are sick of hopefuls auditioning with backing dancers.

Some of the wannabes on the new series of the ITV programme are trying out while dancers perform well-choreographed routines behind them, unlike previous years in which contestants just stood and sang on an empty stage.

Many fans have questioned whether the dancers are necessary in the first round of a singing show.

“Where are all these bloody dancers coming from in these #XFactor auditions?” said one person on Twitter.

“Honestly can we stop with the dancers man? Bloody sick of em,” moaned another.

One asked: “What is the actual point of dancers on #XFactor – errrrr……. it’s SINGING competition??????”

Another said: “Tell you what, I’m hating all these backing dancers in “first round” auditions on @TheXFactor – can’t we at least maintain some of the pretence that it hasn’t all been vetted and staged in advance?

“I much prefer seeing raw talent and genuine surprise.”

“Sick of all these background dancers and gimmicks this year. It’s a singing competition!” said another unimpressed viewer.

X Factor continues on ITV.

