In pictures: New designs walk the walk at London Fashion Week

16th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Nicholas Kirkwood, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi and Delpozo were some of Sunday's big names with Victoria Beckham making her return after 10 years.

Nicholas Kirkwood Catwalk - London Fashion Week September 2018

This year’s London Fashion Week, the 68th edition, has brought more than 100 brands to the capital from over 50 countries.

Nicholas Kirkwood, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi and Delpozo were some of the big names showcasing their designs on Sunday.

Rose McGowan
Rose McGowan on the catwalk during the Nicholas Kirkwood show at Ambika P3 (Ian West/PA)
Winnie Harlow
Nicholas Kirkwood aimed for a ’90s alternative rock feel’ with his work (Ian West/PA)
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham departs after her London Fashion Week SS19 show in Dover Street (Ian West/PA)
Delpozo
Models on the catwalk during the Delpozo London Fashion Week show at RIBA (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Delpozo Catwalk
Josep Font designed the works, having been appointed Creative Director in 2012 (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Lily Allen
Lily Allen on the front row during the Fashion East show at the Hospital Club (Ian West/PA)
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
Models on the catwalk during the Preen by Thornton Bregazzi show at Lindley Hall (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Front Row – London Fashion Week September 2018
(left to right) Laura Whitmore, Lilah Parsons, Elle Clancy and Ashley James on the front row during the Preen by Thornton Bregazzi show (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Lenka Madlenova
Fashionista Lenka Madlenova, who blogs at thestylemon.com, outside the BFC Show Space (Kathryn Younger/PA)

Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland