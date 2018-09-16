Stranger Things star officiates fan's wedding after retweet challenge

Actor David Harbour had said he would hold the ceremony if his post was retweeted 125, 000 times.

The 42-year-old actor set the challenge in January after a fan called Ericka posted a message on Twitter asking: “What would it take to get @DavidKHarbour to be the Officiant at my wedding in September?!”

Harbour said he would get ordained and conduct the ceremony as long as the nuptials fit around filming season three of the hit Netflix show.

“125k retweets,” he tweeted.

“Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony.

“I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes.”

The post was retweeted more than 131,000 times so the actor delivered.

He has shared a picture on Twitter which shows him at the wedding, dressed in character as Chief Hopper.

“Hey internet,” he wrote.

“I know it’s been awhile. I retreated. Needed some space. You probably get it. But I’ve been thinking about ya in the interim. And all your retweets.

“And so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois made good on our promise we made all those months ago.”

It is not the first time Harbour had set a retweet challenge.

Last year the star took part in a student’s high school senior photos after promising her he would do it if they received 25,000 retweets.

