Mary Berry: I cannot come to terms with skirts teamed with trainers

Mary Berry has revealed her fashion “no-no” – skirts worn with trainers.

The former Great British Bake Off judge, 83, became an unlikely fashion force with her choice of floral jackets on the TV show.

She told the Mail On Sunday: “I’ve got an awful lot of them. Forty, or goodness, maybe 50 of them. Many that I don’t wear.

Mary Berry has a vast collection of floral jackets (Lauren Hurley/PA)

“I had a lot of floral ones for Bake Off but I have now gone back to preferring the plain.”

She said of seeing skirts teamed with trainers: “This is something I cannot come to terms with…. To me, that is the oddest thing.”

Berry said that her husband still preferred her to wear a skirt rather than trousers but had “sort of weakened” on the issue.

