Victoria Beckham has family support at first London Fashion Week show

Victoria Beckham has family support at first London Fashion Week show16th Sep 18
She usually shows off her collections in New York.
Victoria Beckham made it a family affair at her first London Fashion Week show.
Husband David, 43, was accompanied by children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven, at the event.
The singer-turned-designer, 44, rushed over to kiss her family at the end of the show.
Romeo posted on Instagram an image of the family, who were all smiles on the front row.
“Amazing show mum love you so much”, he wrote, while David said: “We are so proud of you Victoria Beckham.”
Harper was a mini fashionista, wearing a designer favourite – black – as she watched the event.
Budding snapper Brooklyn took photographs after leaving the show.
Victoria was said to have been tearful inside, but she showed no signs of emotion after she left the catwalk show, wearing her trademark sunglasses.
