Victoria Beckham has family support at first London Fashion Week show

16th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

She usually shows off her collections in New York.

Victoria Beckham Ð London Fashion Week September 2018

Victoria Beckham made it a family affair at her first London Fashion Week show.

Husband David, 43, was accompanied by children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven, at the event.

The singer-turned-designer, 44, rushed over to kiss her family at the end of the show.

Romeo posted on Instagram an image of the family, who were all smiles on the front row.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Amazing show mum love you so much @victoriabeckham ❤️

A post shared by ROMEO (@romeobeckham) on

“Amazing show mum love you so much”, he wrote, while David said: “We are so proud of you Victoria Beckham.”

Victoria Beckham kisses her family on the front row
Victoria Beckham kisses her family on the front row (David Beckham/Instagram)

Harper was a mini fashionista, wearing a designer favourite – black – as she watched the event.

David Beckham and his daughter Harper leave the show
David Beckham and his daughter Harper leave the show (Ian West/PA)

Budding snapper Brooklyn took photographs after leaving the show.

Brooklyn Beckham takes a photograph after attending the show
Brooklyn Beckham takes a photo after attending the show (Ian West/PA)
Romeo Beckham
Romeo Beckham (Ian West/PA)

Victoria was said to have been tearful inside, but she showed no signs of emotion after she left the catwalk show, wearing her trademark sunglasses.

Victoria Beckham after her show
Victoria Beckham after her show (Ian West/PA)

Beckham usually showcases her collections in New York.



© Press Association 2018

