Nadiya Hussain: Why my marriage works

16th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

She said her husband is now doing more work at home than she does.

Nadiya Hussain interview

Nadiya Hussain says that expecting 50:50 in a marriage leads to “failure”.

The TV presenter and former Great British Bake Off winner has been married to Abdal for 13 years.

She told The Sunday Times: “Somebody always puts in more than somebody else.

“The second you think a marriage is 50:50, that’s when failure happens.”

View this post on Instagram

#birthdaycake

A post shared by Nadiya (@nadiyajhussain) on

Hussain, 33, who had an arranged marriage, said: “There are times when I’ve had to put in 95% and my husband has had to put in 5% because he’s got a career and travelling and things to do.

“Then it evens out.”

She told the newspaper: “Right now, it’s 60:40. He is at home a lot more than I am. I don’t really feel like I’m doing much at all.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn

'Threat to life' risk warning as Storm Helene heads for UK and Ireland
'Threat to life' risk warning as Storm Helene heads for UK and Ireland

[PIC] The 13 top from Penneys that EVERYONE is after
[PIC] The 13 top from Penneys that EVERYONE is after

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland

Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland
There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics

There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics
Couple tie the knot in the first Viking wedding in nearly 1,000 years

Couple tie the knot in the first Viking wedding in nearly 1,000 years
[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings

[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings
[PIC] Lidl are selling the PERFECT item to help you wind down in the evenings

WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn