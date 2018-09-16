Hairy Biker Dave Myers: I dismissed eye condition as a hangover

Hairy Biker Dave Myers: I dismissed eye condition as a hangover16th Sep 18 | Entertainment News
An optician told the TV chef that he could have glaucoma.
Hairy Biker Dave Myers has told how he thought an eye condition which could have caused blindness was a hangover.
An optician told the TV chef, 61, during a check-up, that he might have glaucoma.
“I told her, ‘I don’t think so. I had a bit of a night last night. So I’ve probably just got a bad hangover,'” he told the Sunday Mirror.
“But she took no notice and referred me to my GP who made a hospital appointment. And she’d been right.”
He said: “If it hadn’t been spotted so early the result could have been catastrophic.”
Myers, who was 54 at the time, has urged everyone to have regular eye checks, saying: “It just might – as it did for me – save you from potential blindness.”
He told the newspaper: “I put a drop in each eye last thing at night. That’s no real hardship and something I do punctiliously.”
