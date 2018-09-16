Hairy Biker Dave Myers: I dismissed eye condition as a hangover

An optician told the TV chef that he could have glaucoma.

Hairy Biker Dave Myers has told how he thought an eye condition which could have caused blindness was a hangover.

An optician told the TV chef, 61, during a check-up, that he might have glaucoma.

“I told her, ‘I don’t think so. I had a bit of a night last night. So I’ve probably just got a bad hangover,'” he told the Sunday Mirror.

The Hairy Bikers (Ian West/PA)

“But she took no notice and referred me to my GP who made a hospital appointment. And she’d been right.”

He said: “If it hadn’t been spotted so early the result could have been catastrophic.”

Myers, who was 54 at the time, has urged everyone to have regular eye checks, saying: “It just might – as it did for me – save you from potential blindness.”

He told the newspaper: “I put a drop in each eye last thing at night. That’s no real hardship and something I do punctiliously.”

