Hairy Biker Dave Myers: I dismissed eye condition as a hangover

16th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

An optician told the TV chef that he could have glaucoma.

Strictly Come Dancing Photocall - London

Hairy Biker Dave Myers has told how he thought an eye condition which could have caused blindness was a hangover.

An optician told the TV chef, 61, during a check-up, that he might have glaucoma.

“I told her, ‘I don’t think so. I had a bit of a night last night. So I’ve probably just got a bad hangover,'” he told the Sunday Mirror.

The Hairy Bikers
The Hairy Bikers (Ian West/PA)

“But she took no notice and referred me to my GP who made a hospital appointment. And she’d been right.”

He said: “If it hadn’t been spotted so early the result could have been catastrophic.”

Myers, who was 54 at the time, has urged everyone to have regular eye checks, saying: “It just might – as it did for me – save you from potential blindness.”

He told the newspaper: “I put a drop in each eye last thing at night. That’s no real hardship and something I do punctiliously.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn

Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland
Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland

Children's book sells out EVERYWHERE after hilarious video of Granny laughing goes VIRAL
Children's book sells out EVERYWHERE after hilarious video of Granny laughing goes VIRAL

Couple tie the knot in the first Viking wedding in nearly 1,000 years

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] The 13 top from Penneys that EVERYONE is after

[PIC] The 13 top from Penneys that EVERYONE is after
'Threat to life' risk warning as Storm Helene heads for UK and Ireland

'Threat to life' risk warning as Storm Helene heads for UK and Ireland
This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way

This GORGEOUS Penneys coat is PERFECT for the weather that's heading our way
There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics

There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics
There's a new Instagram account that's turning EVERYONE into cleaning fanatics

WATCH: This Hurricane Florence weather report took a TERRIFYING turn